Local

State police trying to find man accused of exposing himself to Butler County gas station employee

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Chevy Malibu PSP Butler County (PSP Butler County)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

EVANS CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler County are trying to identify a car and its male driver, who is accused of exposing himself to a gas station employee.

PSP says the incident happened on May 13 just before 4 p.m. at a Kwik Fill on East Main Street in Evans City. They say a man pulled up to the pumps and exposed himself to an employee before driving away eastbound on State Route 68.

The man is reportedly driving a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information should contact PSP by calling 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen girl shot, killed in North Braddock
  • Student loan forgiveness: DOE announces cancellation of loans for more than 160K
  • Local mom still shaken up after son, 8, never got off school bus, was missing for hours
  • VIDEO: Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read