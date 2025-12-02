State police urge using extra caution on snowy roads

PITTSBURGH — With several inches of snow expected to fall overnight, state troopers are reminding drivers of actions they can take to stay safe on the roads during the winter season.

Largely, troopers want people to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles.

They also recommend abiding by these safety tips:

Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels and keep the gas tank at least half full.

Check your vehicle’s battery condition and carry extra windshield washer fluid.

Carry an emergency travel safety kit to include a flashlight, portable cell phone charger, jumper cables, ice scraper, shovel, gloves, hat, blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies, etc.

Be especially cautious when encountering plow trucks and emergency vehicles.

Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and lights.

State law requires drivers to use extra caution when there is hazardous weather or highway conditions. Anyone who drives at a speed that’s not safe or appropriate for the weather may be cited.

