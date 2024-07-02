State Senate confirms Dr. Debra Bogen as Department of Health Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A doctor with western Pennsylvania ties has been confirmed as the state’s Department of Health Secretary.

Dr. Debra L. Bogen, who formerly directed the Allegheny County Health Department, was appointed to her post by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

She served as acting secretary for more than two years before the state Senate confirmed her position.

“Secretary Bogen has done incredible work leading the Department of Health since the beginning of my Administration – she is working to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to the care they need as they grow and age, has built strong relationships across the Commonwealth, and has helped keep Pennsylvanians safe in emergencies,” said Shapiro. “I’m grateful for her leadership and proud she was confirmed by the Senate last night.”

Under Secretary Bogen’s leadership, the Department of Health created the Long-Term Care Transformation Office, the Divison of Maternal Health Services, led the public health response to the East Palestine train derailment and took action to limit access to xylazine.

