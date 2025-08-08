Statue of Corey Comperatore stands in Butler, unveiled year after deadly Trump rally shooting

BUTLER, Pa. — Welcoming people to the Butler Farm Show grounds, a bronze statue honors the man killed during the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Corey Comperatore was a volunteer firefighter and former chief who was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in July 2024.

Comperatore died while shielding his family from the gunfire.

The statue depicting Comperatore was unveiled at the grounds one year after the shooting.

