Stayin’ alive: Penguins still in playoff hunt; beat Preds, 4-2

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson (65) returns to the bench after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins did their part to keep their playoff hopes alive Monday night.

By the time they play the regular-season finale Wednesday on Long Island, they’ll know whether it was worth the effort they put into their 4-2 victory against Nashville at PPG Paints Arena.

That’s because the three teams with which they are battling for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field — Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit — will play their final games of 2023-24 Tuesday.

