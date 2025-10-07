Steady rain could create ponding on some roads, dry start to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Steadier to heavy rain is expected to continue on and off through the evening with breezy conditions. Rain may produce ponding on roads and reduced visibility at times. There is a slight chance of minor flooding in poor drainage locations, mainly south of I-70.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE RADAR .

Make sure to allow extra time for travel. Thunder is also possible, especially with the passage of the front later this evening around bedtime. Rain showers should taper off overnight.

Clouds will break for a brighter sky on Wednesday with cooler, more comfortable air; highs will only make it to the low 60s through Thursday.

Overnight lows will get colder with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s for Thursday and Friday morning. Patchy frost may be possible for some early Thursday and Friday morning for areas mainly east of the ridges.

Sunshine will continue into the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest alerts and updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group