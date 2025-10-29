Steady showers move in Wednesday evening; heavy rain will impact Thursday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — Big changes are on the way; showers will arrive this evening and come with steady to heavy rain into Thursday morning.

The morning commute on Thursday will be impacted by reduced visibility and water on roads. Make sure to allow extra time for travel.

It will stay cloudy and breezy with the potential for a brief break in the rain around midday on Thursday. Steady to heavy rain returns in the afternoon with on and off rain through the evening.

Cool and breezy conditions remain on Halloween, with the potential for lingering showers early in the morning. Trick or Treat will be chilly on Friday evening with a slight chance for some drizzle, but most areas will likely stay dry.

It will also be windy from tonight through Saturday with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

