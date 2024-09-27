Steel Valley School District breaks ground on new elementary school

MUNHALL, Pa. — The Steel Valley School District broke ground on its new elementary school.

The ground breaking ceremony was held at 3113 Main Street in Munhall on Thursday.

It is being built on the site of the former “Franklin Primary School” and will replace the Barrett Elementary School in Homestead and Park Elementary School in Munhall. Both of those school are over 100 years old.

Students and families from both school districts attended the event.

“The unification of both of our elementary schools into one and putting all K through 5 learners in one brand new, state-of the-art building offers the best possible educational and social environment for our kids,” Steel Valley School District Superintendent Bryan M. Macuga said. “For the first time in Steel Valley history, we will be able to have all of our students in grades K through 12 on one, singular campus. We could not be more excited and proud to officially begin this journey.”

The district worked with Pittsburgh-based architects for over three years to bring the new project to life.

The new school is expected to be completed in August 2026.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group