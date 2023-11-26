Steelers add athletic linebacker

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad to the active roster for the third consecutive week, the team announced on Saturday.

Carpenter, 24, made his Steelers debut two weeks ago in the 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers after he was elevated from the practice squad on that Saturday. He played 10 snaps, all on special teams, and made one tackle. In the two games he has come up, Carpenter has been a key factor in special teams.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Georgia Tech alum has played all over the defense in his career, with time at safety, edge rusher and inside linebacker while playing with the Green Bay Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

