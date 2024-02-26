Local

Steelers agree to contract with ex-Ravens linebacker

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jeremiah Moon Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jeremiah Moon (48) takes to the field before an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Jeremiah Moon to a contract for the 2024 season, according to the NFLPA salary report.

Moon, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in January, had been an exclusive-rights free agent.

The Steelers have apparently agreed to a contract with the Moon for the 2024 season, giving him a salary of $915,000. The team has not made an official announcement of the transaction.

