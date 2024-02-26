Steelers agree to contract with ex-Ravens linebacker

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Jeremiah Moon to a contract for the 2024 season, according to the NFLPA salary report.

Moon, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in January, had been an exclusive-rights free agent.

The Steelers have apparently agreed to a contract with the Moon for the 2024 season, giving him a salary of $915,000. The team has not made an official announcement of the transaction.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group