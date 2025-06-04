Steelers announce 2025 Training Camp schedule

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers have announced the schedule for their 2025 Training Camp, which offers fans a chance to see players practice for free.

The training camp will take place at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 58th year.

Open practices will run from July 24 to Aug. 12.

Admission to open practices is free, but attendees must have a mobile ticket, the Steelers said in a release.

Season ticket holders will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. on June 24. Waitlist members will have access starting at 11 a.m. Remaining tickets will become available at noon.

More information can be found at www.steelers.com/training-camp.

Here’s the full 2025 training camp open practice schedule:

*Thursday, July 24, 1:55 p.m.

*Friday, July 25, 1:55 p.m.

*Saturday, July 26, 1:55 p.m.

*Sunday, July 27, 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29, 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30, 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, July 31, 1:55 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 2, 1:55 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 1:55 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 11, 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 1:55 p.m.

* Indicates helmets only.

