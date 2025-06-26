Steelers announce 50th Anniversary Terrible Towel release date

PITTSBURGH — This soon-to-be-released piece of merch could make you the envy of Steeler Nation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that the limited-edition 50th Anniversary Terrible Towel will drop at 10 a.m. EST July 1.

Only 5,000 of the towels have been created.

Sports broadcaster Myron Cope created the Terrible Towel Dec. 27, 1975, in an effort to excite fans before a playoff game.

The Steelers will celebrate the towel’s anniversary throughout their upcoming season.

