Sports

Steelers bring back respected special teams ace

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 24: A Pittsburgh Steelers football helmet prior to the start of the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on August 24th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Safety Jalen Elliott was released in a corresponding move.

Matakevich is a familiar face to the Steelers, as he was the team’s seventh-round selection out of Temple in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh before playing the last four with the Buffalo Bills.

Matakevich, 31, has played 129 games in his eight-year career. He’s made just one career start. He has 47 career tackles, including 31 solo stops, four passes defensed and one interception.

