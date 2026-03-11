Steelers, Cam Heyward agree to contract extension

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Cam Heyward have agreed to a contract extension that will reduce his salary cap hit in 2025.

Heyward will now play under a two-year contract worth a total of $32.25 million for 2026 and 2027, according to a report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The new deal will reportedly reduce Heyward’s salary cap hit for the 2026 season by $5.5 million. $16.24 million is guaranteed.

Heyward had been set to earn $14.25 million in 2025, with a $12.95 million roster bonus due on Thursday, and a $1.3 million base salary. His cap hit will be reduced from $19.15 million to $13.65 million. By adding a year onto the contract, the Steelers can spread out the impact of Heyward’s bonus over two seasons.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group