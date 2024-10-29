Steelers CB Cam Sutton Reinstated from Suspension

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has been reinstated from his eight-game suspension, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who doled out Sutton’s suspension, has granted the Steelers a roster exemption for him that runs through Monday, Nov. 4, so he will not immediately count against the 53-man roster.

The Steelers are on a bye this week, so Sutton’s exemption will likely only cover one practice on Wednesday. The team will be off Thursday through Sunday and have a second bye practice on Monday before their Week 10 work begins next Wednesday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group