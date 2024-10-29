Local

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Reinstated from Suspension

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Who's the slot for the Steelers? Here are the candidates FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has spent four seasons as the dutiful understudy. Now he finds himself a starter after re-signing with the team as a free agent, a move that came just days before Pittsburgh cut veteran starter Steven Nelson. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton has been reinstated from his eight-game suspension, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who doled out Sutton’s suspension, has granted the Steelers a roster exemption for him that runs through Monday, Nov. 4, so he will not immediately count against the 53-man roster.

The Steelers are on a bye this week, so Sutton’s exemption will likely only cover one practice on Wednesday. The team will be off Thursday through Sunday and have a second bye practice on Monday before their Week 10 work begins next Wednesday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It’s just a devastating loss’: Hockey community remembers local youth coach killed in crash
  • Man, woman found dead inside burning car in Greene County
  • Recall alert: Dynacare Baby Powder recall expanded, sold in 35 states
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read