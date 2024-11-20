Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after win over rival Ravens

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a six field goal outing for the second time this season.

“I’m just here to do my job, and we needed six today,” said Boswell postgame. “We didn’t need any last week. As long as we get the (win), who cares about the rest?”

Boswell scored all 18 points for the Black and Gold over six field goals during the Week 11 matchup against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. He hit three of those field goals from more than 50 yards out, including 57, 52 and 53 yard scores.

“What can you say about Chris Boswell in 2024 that hadn’t been written or said,” said Coach Mike Tomlin during his press conference on Monday. “He’s been everything that we need him to be. He is performing at an extremely high level and we’re extremely comfortable in calling upon him in just about any circumstances. It’s just been special.

“And to do what he’s done, obviously with a change at holder in the middle of the thing, is doubly impressive.”

Boswell has racked up accolades throughout the season. He was named the AFC Specials Teams Player of the Month for both September and October. He was also previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week during Week 1 after another six field goal performance.

