Local

Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after 6 field goal outing

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Boswell scored all 18 points for the Black and Gold over six field goals. He hit three of those field goals from more than 50 yards out, including 57, 51 and 56 yard scores.

The team said with his performance, Boswell became the first kicker in Steelers history to hit three field goals of more than 50 yards or more.

“Can’t say enough about Boz (Chris Boswell) not only in terms of him kicking the ball, but that punt was timely,” said Coach Mike Tomlin. “We all know what he’s capable of. I don’t think anybody in that locker room is surprised by what he was able to do.

“As matter of fact, he loves it. I’ve been around this guy a long time. He wants the long ball. He’s built for it. I think it’s really displayed in my confidence in him. I don’t have any hesitation to send him out there. As a matter of fact, I look forward to sending him out there because I know he relishes it. And so, we’re thankful for that,” Tomlin continued.

Boswell also stepped up after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter of the game.

“It definitely feels good, but I mean we are right back on to the next week and whatever I did this week has no relevance to next week,” said Boswell after the game. “I have the same mindset I’ve always had. Next kick, good, bad, indifferent. I have to move on to the next one.

“Just because I made one, doesn’t mean I’m making the next. So, I’ve just got to stay into every single kick,” Boswell continued.

Boswell was previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice in his career. He won the honor in Week 6 of the 2015 season and in Week 13 of the 2017 season. He also won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month (December/January) in 2015.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential race immediately following debate
  • Red Cross volunteer claims his status was revoked over political beliefs
  • Steelers preparing for Fields to start at quarterback for Week 2, Wilson being monitored
  • VIDEO: Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read