Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after 6 field goal outing

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Boswell scored all 18 points for the Black and Gold over six field goals. He hit three of those field goals from more than 50 yards out, including 57, 51 and 56 yard scores.

The team said with his performance, Boswell became the first kicker in Steelers history to hit three field goals of more than 50 yards or more.

“Can’t say enough about Boz (Chris Boswell) not only in terms of him kicking the ball, but that punt was timely,” said Coach Mike Tomlin. “We all know what he’s capable of. I don’t think anybody in that locker room is surprised by what he was able to do.

“As matter of fact, he loves it. I’ve been around this guy a long time. He wants the long ball. He’s built for it. I think it’s really displayed in my confidence in him. I don’t have any hesitation to send him out there. As a matter of fact, I look forward to sending him out there because I know he relishes it. And so, we’re thankful for that,” Tomlin continued.

Boswell also stepped up after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth quarter of the game.

“It definitely feels good, but I mean we are right back on to the next week and whatever I did this week has no relevance to next week,” said Boswell after the game. “I have the same mindset I’ve always had. Next kick, good, bad, indifferent. I have to move on to the next one.

“Just because I made one, doesn’t mean I’m making the next. So, I’ve just got to stay into every single kick,” Boswell continued.

Boswell was previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice in his career. He won the honor in Week 6 of the 2015 season and in Week 13 of the 2017 season. He also won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month (December/January) in 2015.

