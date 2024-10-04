Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is capping off an impressive month with AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September honors.

“He’s just highly accurate to boot, and that’s probably the guiding factor in terms of our long ball aggression more recently,” said Coach Mike Tomlin.

Boswell went 11 for 12 on field goal attempts for the month, including a long of 57 yards, and six for six on extra point attempts through four games, scoring a total of 39 points. His 11 field goals made, five field goals of 50+ yards, 91.7% field goal percentage and 83.3% field goal percentage of 50+ yards all lead the AFC and rank second in the NFL, the team said.

>> Steelers’ Chris Boswell named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after 6 field goal outing

Boswell’s only miss of the season came on a 62-yard field goal attempt in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons in early September, where he scored every point the team tallied.

>> Chris Boswell has historic performance in Steelers win

“Can’t say enough about Boz (Chris Boswell) not only in terms of him kicking the ball, but that punt was timely,” said Tomlin after that game. “We all know what he’s capable of. I don’t think anybody in that locker room is surprised by what he was able to do.

Boswell became the first kicker in Steelers history to hit three field goals of 50 yards or more in one game. He also tied a franchise record of six field goals made.

>> Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, wife Havana expecting baby

Since joining the Steelers in 2015, Boswell is 242-of-277 on field goal attempts (87.4%), including 110-of-138 (79.7%) on attempts of 40 yards or longer. He ranks second in field goal percentage (87.4%) among all NFL kickers with at least 250 field goal attempts since the start of the 2015 season.

Boswell won AFC Special Teams Player of the Month (December/January) in 2015.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group