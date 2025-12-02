Steelers claim All-Pro wide receiver off waivers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed former All-Pro wide receiver Adam Thielen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen was claimed off waivers by the Steelers, per source.



Thielen, 35, wanted one more shot at a Super Bowl in his final season and now lands with longtime NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/if1NOr2XGS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2025

Thielen, 35, will join his third team this season. He started the year with the Carolina Panthers, who traded him to the Vikings on Aug. 27 in a late-round pick swap.

The Vikings used Thielen sparingly. In 11 games, he made four starts, but was targeted just 18 times and made eight catches for 69 yards. He recently requested his release from the Vikings, and it was granted.

The move to Minnesota was a return home, and to where he played the best years of his career. An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, Thielen first joined the Vikings in 2013.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group