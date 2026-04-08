‘Steelers Country’: Immersive fan experience coming to Point State Park for Pittsburgh NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — A 12,000 square-foot interactive space called “Steelers Country” will pop up at Point Start Park during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

According to the release, Steelers Country will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official fan destination, offering interactive exhibits, live programming, retail experiences and exclusive sweepstakes opportunities.

“With our deep football roots and central location, we know fans from across the league will flock to Pittsburgh for this year’s Draft,” said Dan Rooney, Vice President of Strategy for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “We also know Steelers Nation will be out in full force, so we wanted to create a dedicated place for our fans—some of the most passionate in all of sports—to gather, celebrate our traditions, and enjoy a memorable Draft experience together.”

What is there to do?

A Steelers Nation Unite Bar – A global Steelers-themed bar experience with rotating locations from Steelers bars around the world, offering beverages for purchase.

Steelers Country Rendering Steelers Nation Unite Bar

An Immersive Fan Cave – A 1970s-inspired Pittsburgh basement, recreating the look and feel of a classic Steelers fan’s home.

Steelers Country Rendering Fan Cave

Six Super Bowl Rings Display – Larger-than-life replicas celebrating each of the franchise’s championship victories.

Steelers Country Rendering Six Super Bowl Rings Display

Entertainment and Shows – Fans can also take part in Steelers Legends and current player Q&As, live Draft coverage, and daily entertainment on the Steelers Country stage, including the Steelers Draft Countdown Show on Thursday (7:00 –8:00 p.m.) and Friday (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.)

– Fans can also take part in Steelers Legends and current player Q&As, live Draft coverage, and daily entertainment on the Steelers Country stage, including the Steelers Draft Countdown Show on Thursday (7:00 –8:00 p.m.) and Friday (6:00 – 7:00 p.m.) A Terrible Towel Art Piece – A custom installation honoring one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports.

– A custom installation honoring one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports. Yard Games & Photo Opportunities – Interactive games and branded photo moments for fans of all ages.

– Interactive games and branded photo moments for fans of all ages. Lombardi Trophy Exhibit - Fans can view all six of the Steelers’ Super Bowl trophies on display directly across from Steelers Country at Point State Park.

When will it be open?

Thursday, April 23, 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24, 12:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

A formal ribbon-cutting is planned for April 22.

How much will it be to get in?

Steelers Country will be free to attend

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