Steelers DT returns to practice after injury scare

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton was dressed for practice on Monday morning, a day after he was reported to have an upper-body injury.

He wore a sleeve on his left elbow and didn’t hit the standing practice dummies with that arm as he ran through drills beside the other interior linemen and edge rushers.

It’s a good sign that Benton at least suited up, but the extent of his injury is still unclear.

The Steelers were dealt a blow on the defensive line last week when rookie first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon sprained his MCL during the team’s preseason game at Carolina.

