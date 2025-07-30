Steelers fans excited to see Plum-native Pat McAfee broadcast ESPN show from Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Loud cheers could be heard across the Saint Vincent College campus any time Plum-native Pat McAfee brought another guest onto his show as he broadcast live from Steelers’ Training Camp.

Among the guest interviews were Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Special Teams Coach Danny Smith, NFL Rules Analyst Gene Steratore, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Dad, and more.

For many fans, the Pat McAfee Show was the reason they traveled to training camp Wednesday.

“He’s from here, he always gives us kudos, no matter what it is, Pirates, Penguins, everything. Great, great guy,” said Phil Bell of Latrobe.

“Pat is true Pittsburgh,” added Amanda Knight of Industry. “He’s genuine, he’s himself. He’s the feel of football, he’s everything.”

For Laura Marzen, this was her first time at Steelers training camp.

“We’re a big Pat McAfee following at my house, so we keep up with him but also knowing he was going to bring a different kind of element that hasn’t been here before and we just thought, ‘Okay, let’s see what it feels like to have a little Pat energy!’” Marzen said. “He just has a special kind of energy that is infectious.”

On the flip side — Wednesday was Ralph Calise‘s 28th training camp.

“It’s just exciting. It’s the experience,” said Calise, from Brooklyn, New York. “It’s being here live, it’s being here with Pat McAfee the way he interviews and does his thing, and the culture and the players. It’s just an experience to be had.”

Fresh off his guest appearance, Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek caught up with Pittsburgh Dad for his thoughts on an electric day at camp.

“It’s a heck of an experience you got a Pittsburgh guy coming back to give back to the community, come back to Latrobe like this? Pump up Steeler Nation? You can’t go wrong,” Pittsburgh Dad said.

“Him being here with the Aaron Rodgers signing, all the free agents, the trades that we got, I’m thinking Super Bowl. I’m thinking Super Bowl!”

