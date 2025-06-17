Local

Steelers fans report experiencing long waits, website issues while trying to get Ireland tickets

By WPXI.com News Staff
A view from outside Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. It's the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association which has teamed up with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL team tries to expand its fan base in Ireland. The Steelers played a preseason game in Croke Park in 1997 and might stage a regular-season game there in the future.
The demand for the Steelers’ international game in Dublin, Ireland, caused frustration for some fans.

ProFootballTalk reports that they received a screenshot that showed more than 600,000 prospective buyers were in the virtual queue for the Sept 28 game.

Channel 11 also saw several social media posts where fans claimed to have spent upwards of eight hours waiting to get tickets and faced various issues with the website.

It wasn’t immediately clear if online bots were the reason for the large virtual crowd trying to get seats at Croke Park.

