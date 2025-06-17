Steelers fans report experiencing long waits, website issues while trying to get Ireland tickets

The demand for the Steelers’ international game in Dublin, Ireland, caused frustration for some fans.

ProFootballTalk reports that they received a screenshot that showed more than 600,000 prospective buyers were in the virtual queue for the Sept 28 game.

Channel 11 also saw several social media posts where fans claimed to have spent upwards of eight hours waiting to get tickets and faced various issues with the website.

It wasn’t immediately clear if online bots were the reason for the large virtual crowd trying to get seats at Croke Park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group