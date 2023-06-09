Local

Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick loses out for top safety ranking

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after an interception near the end of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on November 10, 2019 at Heinz Field. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is not the best safety in the NFL, but the second-best safety in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Following the 2022 season, PFF had Fitzpatrick ranked as the second-best safety in the entire NFL after earning a third first-team All-Pro selection. But a fellow AFC North knocked Fitzpatrick down one small peg to claim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

