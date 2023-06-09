Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick loses out for top safety ranking

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is not the best safety in the NFL, but the second-best safety in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Following the 2022 season, PFF had Fitzpatrick ranked as the second-best safety in the entire NFL after earning a third first-team All-Pro selection. But a fellow AFC North knocked Fitzpatrick down one small peg to claim the top spot in the rankings ahead of the 2023 season.

