Steelers game in Dublin helps Allegheny Conference make headway with Irish businesses

PITTSBURGH — As it turns out, the Pittsburgh Steelers playing a game in Ireland might have been doubly successful.

When the Steelers played host to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 28, at Croke Park in Dublin, the Pittsburgh team came away with a 24-21 win.

But that might not have been the only victory for the region. Matt Smith, chief growth officer for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, who traveled to Ireland with a local delegation, said the trip was successful in making headway to bring Irish businesses to Pittsburgh.

“Using the Steelers, which is such a global brand, was a huge door opener for us to sell the region. It was very productive,” he said.

Smith said the Allegheny Conference held an event for several Irish businesses that featured a panel discussion with Steelers’ Vice President of Business Development & Strategy Dan Rooney III, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Community and Economic Development Rick Siger and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis.

