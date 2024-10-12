Steelers Get Good News on RB Jaylen Warren

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (knee) has been upgraded from his questionable status and will have no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, team spokesman Burt Lauten announced on Saturday morning.

Getting Warren back is a big boost for the offense, as starting running back Najee Harris has struggled the last two weeks, rushing for a combined 61 yards on 27 carries (2.2 average).

Warren has not played since Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers when he went down with a grade 1 PCL sprain. Head coach Mike Tomlin characterized Warren as doubtful at the beginning of the week. By Friday, however, Warren was a full participant.

“He was a full participant today. Good trajectory, on the upswing,” Tomlin said after Friday’s practice.

