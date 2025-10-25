Steelers get good news on T.J. Watt injury

PITTSBURGH — This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not be slowed down this Sunday by the mid-week hip injury that caused him to be listed as limited for Thursday’s practice.

Watt was listed as a full participant in Friday’s session and does not have an injury status for the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Watt has played in every regular-season Steelers game since Week 8 of the 2022 season, and Sunday will be his 50th consecutive game played.

In six games this season, Watt has four sacks, 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, four passes defended and an interception.

