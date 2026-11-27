PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting outside linebacker Nick Herbig back in the lineup for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

Herbig was held out of last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all three practices last week with rib and hip injuries. He was limited in practice this week on Tuesday and Wednesday before being a full participant in practice on Thursday.

It’s unclear when Herbig suffered the injuries. He played about 10% fewer snaps than his season average in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, despite the Steelers defense spending almost the entire game on the field.

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