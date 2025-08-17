Steelers get young buck breakout, lose to Buccaneers, 17-14

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers got big plays from a trio of key young players, and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-14, but more importantly, also lost a pair of key players to injury.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson continued the hot start to his first preseason with the team, making two catches for 72 yards in the first half. He had a 42-yarder that set up a Steelers touchdown from Mason Rudolph to Brandon Johnson.

The Roman Wilson breakout game pic.twitter.com/szUgxPFrDh — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) August 17, 2025

Rudolph had been looking for Wilson earlier in the game, and had him open, but under threw the second-year Michigan product. Rudolph was intercepted by Zyon McCollum, and that set up Tampa’s first score, a pass from newly signed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to running back Bucky Irving, who beat Payton Wilson in the end zone.

