Steelers home opener also drumming up excitement for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are back in Pittsburgh for the home opener and fans will be flocking to Acrisure Stadium.

The North Shore is buzzing before this weekend’s game.

But what everyone seems to be talking about is the NFL Draft.

Leonard Ormand and his friends are in town from California.

It’s their year trip to Pittsburgh for the home opener

“Then we have the draft also next year, and what if we come after that in the Super Bowl. Wooo,” said Ormand.

He and his friends are already making plans for future trips to Pittsburgh, including for the NFL Draft.

“He’s a planner, so we book… it gets crowded here, hotel rooms book up really quickly because it’s a small area, so I was thinking a year ahead of time,” said Gina Springer.

The city has also been planning, with new attractions along North Shore Drive.

In front of Acrisure Stadium, there’s now a mini field where people were snapping photos.

Plus, the tall countdown clock, where you can see how many days are left until the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

When the game is over on Sunday, a reminder about a major traffic change heading out of town.

Traffic coming from the city on 579 north will be crossed over into the HOV lanes, as PennDOT is making repairs.

Drivers won’t be able to get off at the Hazlett Street, Evergreen Road or Perryville Avenue exits.

The ramp to northbound Route 28 will also be closed.

Parking lots open 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the stadium opens at 11 a.m.

