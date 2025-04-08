Local

Steelers to host hyper-athletic Pitt safety for pre-draft visit

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh v North Carolina CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Donovan McMillon #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers reacts after breaking up a pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of the at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Pitt safety Donovan McMillon this week, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Since he played at Pitt, McMillon is a local visit and will not count against the 30 pre-draft visits that each team is permitted.

McMillon turned heads at his Pitt pro day, running a 4.44/4.47 40-time, which ranked fifth-best among safeties.

Standing as one of the bigger safeties in the class at 6-foot-1 5/8, 203 pounds, McMillon wanted to showcase that he could still move at an elite pace.

