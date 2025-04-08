Steelers to host hyper-athletic Pitt safety for pre-draft visit

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Pitt safety Donovan McMillon this week, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Since he played at Pitt, McMillon is a local visit and will not count against the 30 pre-draft visits that each team is permitted.

McMillon turned heads at his Pitt pro day, running a 4.44/4.47 40-time, which ranked fifth-best among safeties.

Standing as one of the bigger safeties in the class at 6-foot-1 5/8, 203 pounds, McMillon wanted to showcase that he could still move at an elite pace.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group