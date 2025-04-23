Steelers hosting free NFL Draft watch party at Stage AE

PITTSBURGH — Steelers fans will have the opportunity to come together on Thursday to watch the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are holding a free draft watch party at Stage AE starting at 7 p.m.

Christian Kuntz and other special guests will be at the event and attendees will have access to prizes and giveaways, entertainment, photo ops, concessions, kids football drills and more.

Season ticket holders will have access to the second floor of Stage AE, an exclusive meet and greet with a Steelers legend, and additional prizes and giveaways, including a signed T.J. Watt jersey.

The Steelers ask fans to register online if they plan to attend the draft party. Click here to register or to learn more.

