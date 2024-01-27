Steelers interview rising young Texans QB coach for OC opening

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator opening on Friday, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Johnson, 35, is the second sitting quarterbacks coach to be connected to the Steelers offensive coordinator opening, following Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson is expected to take the Atlanta Falcons OC job, following Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris there.

Like Robinson, Johnson is an extremely hot commodity on the market and it’s not hard to see why teams would be gung-ho for him. With the Texans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud came into the league and put up one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, leading Houston to the postseason’s divisional round.

