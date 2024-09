PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has added a four-legged friend to his family.

Warren adopted a cat named Carrot Jeter from the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see these two teammates start their journey together,” HARP said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group