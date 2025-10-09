PITTSBURGH — A couple of Pittsburgh Steelers cooked meals for cancer patients and survivors on Tuesday.

Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton put their culinary skills to use in collaboration with UPMC Hillman and UPMC Magee.

They were joined by UPMC chefs to cook a three-course meal in a competition.

Steelers join UPMC to cook meals for cancer patients, survivors in healthy cooking demonstration A couple of Pittsburgh Steelers cooked meals for cancer patients and survivors on Tuesday. (UPMC Media Relations/UPMC Media Relations)

Steelers join UPMC to cook meals for cancer patients, survivors in healthy cooking demonstration A couple of Pittsburgh Steelers cooked meals for cancer patients and survivors on Tuesday. (UPMC Media Relations/UPMC Media Relations)

Chef Brett Stewart said the event is a good reminder for patients that eating healthy can give them a boost during a hard time.

“You are what you eat. I know it’s an old saying but it’s also one of the most genuine sayings you can ever think of,” said Stewart. “The fruits and the vegetables, once they get in your system, the vibrancy that comes from that is a real thing.”

Herbig said the event was personal to him.

“There’s been people in my life that had breast cancer, specifically my grandmother. She battled that for a long time and she finally beat it. Just seeing such a strong woman like her go that and come through the other side is just an inspiration to me,” Herbig said.

A UPMC dietitian also offered advice to the patients.

Attendees had a chance to take photos with the players and get pink terrible towels autographed as they received recipe books.

UPMC said the event was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group