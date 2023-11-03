Steelers LB carted off with left knee injury

PITTSBRUGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off with a potentially severe left knee injury after safety Keanu Neal hit Holcomb in the knee on a play with friendly fire. Once he got hit by Neal, his leg went into hyperextension, causing the injury. With Holcomb now out, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts will see even more time, with the potential for Mark Robinson to play more.

This is the second injury of the game for the Steelers, as they have already lost Montravius Adams to an ankle injury. Keeanu Benton is expected to see more reps in his place, with Adams still questionable to return to the game. Holcomb has been ruled out for the rest of the game after being carted off. The broadcast said they would not show the replay of the injury because it was too gruesome.

