Legendary Steelers linebacker Jack Ham provided a health update nearly two weeks after he experienced a medical emergency.

Ham, a Penn State Sports Network analyst, was in Seattle, Wash., for the Nittany Lions’ game against the Washington Huskies when he was hospitalized Nov. 7.

Thursday, Penn State Football released a statement from Ham on social media.

Ham thanked supporters for their well-wishes, adding that he’s “felt every bit of it.”

“I’m feeling good, and I owe a great deal to the people who took care of me and stood by me through all of it,” Ham’s statement reads.

Ham said he expects to be back in the booth at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 3:30 p.m.

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