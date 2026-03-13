Steelers lose All-Pro special teamer in free agency

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro special teamer Miles Killebrew has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract at around $1.8 million, according to report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Killebrew follows former Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith to Tampa Bay. He’ll also reunite with Kenneth Gainwell.

The writing was on the wall that the special teams ace was going to leave the Steelers, as Joyce Hanz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported last month that Killebrew put his Washington County home on the market. Piatt Sotheby representative Sal Bucci also confirmed that Killebrew relocated to Tampa.

