Steelers lose Kwon Alexander for season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and the team has officially placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. The injury happened early during the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and he joins Cole Holcomb, who suffered a knee injury against the Titans, as a guy who will be out for the season at that spot.

Alexander could get to his feet and walked off under his own power and was initially listed as questionable to return. Alexander was taken to the locker room for further evaluation and ruled out of the game. Now, he will be out for the rest of the season. Pittsburgh still has two roster spots open, with Alexander now on injured reserve.

With Alexander out early in the game, Elandon Roberts stepped up as the team’s green dot communicator for the defense, and Mark Robinson stepped into a starting role. An eighth-year vet, Roberts has been a key cog against the run for the Steelers all season but was asked to take a larger role on Sunday.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group