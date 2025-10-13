Steelers OC Arthur Smith Already Getting Head Coach Buzz

This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is already being mentioned as a head coaching candidate for the 2026 NFL season. The first head coach vacancy opened on Monday, as the Tennessee Titans fired coach Brian Callahan after just 23 games in the head spot.

Smith has long ties to the Tennessee organization, and another strong season with the Steelers could have him in contention to get back into head coaching. He was among 23 candidates for the job listed by The Tennesseean on Monday.

Smith, 43, was with the Titans from 2011 to 2020, starting as a quality control coach and working his way up to a two-year stint as offensive coordinator. Along the way, he served as both offensive and defensive quality control coach (2011-12), offensive line coach (2013), assistant tight ends coach (2014-15), tight ends coach (2016-18) and offensive coordinator (2019-20).

