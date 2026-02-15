Steelers off the hook? NFL puts halt to publication of NFLPA report cards

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

After two years of getting bashed by their own players via the NFLPA’s annual team report cards, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a reprieve this offseason.

The NFL filed a grievance in 2025 to put a halt to the publication of the reports, arguing that it violated a clause in the CBA, and on Friday, the league announced to its teams that it had won the grievance, ending the process of public feedback from the union on each of the 32 teams, according to a memo published by ESPN.

According to the memo, the union lost the grievance because of the non-scientific nature of the report cards.

The Steelers performed poorly in the grades in both years they were released. They had the 28th-best overall grade in 2025, with head coach Mike Tomlin receiving high praise.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group