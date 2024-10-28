Steelers place rookie WR Roman Wilson on IR

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday. He’ll be out for at least the next four games.

Wilson suffered an aggravation of his hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday, a team source confirmed to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, and he was held out of practice on Thursday as a result.

Wilson first suffered the hamstring injury last Thursday while preparing for the Steelers’ Week 7 game against the New York Jets. He was listed as a limited participant in both Thursday’s and Friday’s practices and was listed as questionable, but was made inactive and did not play on Sunday night.

