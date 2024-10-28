Local

Steelers place rookie WR Roman Wilson on IR

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Roman WIlson Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday. He’ll be out for at least the next four games.

Wilson suffered an aggravation of his hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday, a team source confirmed to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, and he was held out of practice on Thursday as a result.

Wilson first suffered the hamstring injury last Thursday while preparing for the Steelers’ Week 7 game against the New York Jets. He was listed as a limited participant in both Thursday’s and Friday’s practices and was listed as questionable, but was made inactive and did not play on Sunday night.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people, including children, injured in Ross Township car crash
  • Man attempts insurance fraud after setting Beaver County house on fire, police say
  • American Airlines trying to dissuade ‘gate lice,’ will use ‘audible signal’ when someone jumps line
  • VIDEO: Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read