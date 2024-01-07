Steelers playoff clinching scenarios after beating Ravens

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers did what they needed to do, beating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, 17-10, to finish the season 10-7 and put themselves in the mix for one of the final two AFC Wild Card playoff berths.

Whether they get there will be in the hands of other teams. The Steelers did not do enough over the course of their 17-game season to secure a playoff spot, but they can get there with some help.

Now that they’ve won, the Steelers have trimmed their playoff-clinching possibilities to two simple options going forward: Jaguars lose or tie the Titans, or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

