Local

Steelers playoff odds skyrocket after beating Bengals

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers playoff odds skyrocket after beating Bengals The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their playoff odds skyrocket after their 16-10 Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their playoff odds skyrocket after their 16-10 Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers entered the week as playoff favorites and solidified that stance with the win over their divisional foes. Combined with the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Denver Broncos, the Steelers moved back into second place in the AFC North.

The Steelers are up to a 78% chance of making the playoff per the New York Times / The Upshot model, a 73% chance, according to ESPN’s FPI, and the betting markets have the Steelers as -240 favorites, for implied odds of 71%..

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Did you recently update your iPhone? Police are warning about a new feature
  • Kenny Pickett breaks Ben Roethlisberger’s Steelers record
  • Historic Pittsburgh church holds final mass before closing
  • VIDEO: 5 teens assault, rob man walking on East Carson Street, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read