Steelers playoff odds skyrocket after beating Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their playoff odds skyrocket after their 16-10 Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers entered the week as playoff favorites and solidified that stance with the win over their divisional foes. Combined with the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Denver Broncos, the Steelers moved back into second place in the AFC North.

The Steelers are up to a 78% chance of making the playoff per the New York Times / The Upshot model, a 73% chance, according to ESPN’s FPI, and the betting markets have the Steelers as -240 favorites, for implied odds of 71%..

