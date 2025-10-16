STEELERS PREVIEW: Steelers take on Bengals, veteran Joe Flacco in second divisional game

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling for their first road AFC North contest of 2025, a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Strong safety DeShon Elliott is questionable to play due to personal reasons. He did not travel with the team on Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) is questionable to return from the injured reserve list. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

Strong safety Miles Killebrew is out with a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers completed a late-season meltdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 4, 2025, with a 19-17 home loss, completing a four-game slide to close the regular season.

