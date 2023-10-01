Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out with left knee injury

HOUSTON — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a left leg injury on a 4th down sack and limped off the field into the blue medical tent. Pickett was helped off by trainers and limped heavily off the field. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard sacked Pickett with all his weight coming down on Pickett’s left leg. Pickett clutched his left knee following the sack.

Kenny Pickett came out of the blue medical tent and immediately headed to the locker room following the injury. That means that Mitch Trubisky is set to come into the game, with Pickett ruled out for the rest.

