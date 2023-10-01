Local

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out with left knee injury

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a left leg injury on a 4th down sack and limped off the field into the blue medical tent. Pickett was helped off by trainers and limped heavily off the field. Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard sacked Pickett with all his weight coming down on Pickett’s left leg. Pickett clutched his left knee following the sack.

Kenny Pickett came out of the blue medical tent and immediately headed to the locker room following the injury. That means that Mitch Trubisky is set to come into the game, with Pickett ruled out for the rest.

