Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson visits patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two days after his historic Steelers debut, quarterback Russell Wilson visited patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The hospital shared photos of Wilson visiting patients with signed Terrible Towels.

“Special moments this afternoon at UPMC Children’s Hospital following a big Pittsburgh Steelers win on Sunday Night Football!” the hospital said on social media.

Tuesday afternoon, Primanti Bros. announced its new sandwich, the “DangeRuss” in honor of Wilson’s performance in Sunday’s game.

According to the restaurant, $1 from every sandwich sold will be donated to Children’s Hospital.

