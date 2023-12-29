Steelers RB Jaylen Warren wins award for crushing block vs. Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has won the NFL’s ‘Way to Play’ Award for his crushing block against Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt on Saturday. The award is given to the player who makes a physical play in a safe manner, and two other Steelers have won it this year in Isaac Seumalo and Cole Holcomb.

Warren is a player who has often been fined this season for controversial hits, although the biggest one for a routine pass protection rep got overturned. As a result of winning this award, Warren wins a $5,000 equipment grant that can be awarded to a program at the high school or youth level of his choice.

