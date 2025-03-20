Steelers re-sign critical special teamer

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed cornerback James Pierre to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Pierre cemented himself as a key special teams presence in 2024, when he filled in as an early-season replacement and then remained in action for the rest of the year.

Pierre, 28, spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers after first joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of FAU in 2020.

Last year, Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders as a free agent on March 21 and was released on Aug. 27. He re-joined the Steelers on Sept. 17, first to the practice squad, and then was promoted to the active roster.

