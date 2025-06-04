Local

Steelers renew trade talks for Pro Bowl tight end

By Alan Saunders
Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) (Sam Craft)
Talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins over a potential trade of tight end Jonnu Smith have reignited on Tuesday, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Steelers and Dolphins had some preliminary discussions about Smith late last week, with Pittsburgh in the market for a pass-catcher, but the fit with the tight end was not an obvious one, with the Steelers already having Pat Freiermuth under long-term contract.

Schefter himself reported on Monday that a deal between the Steelers and Dolphins for the veteran pass-catching tight end seemed unlikely, but all of that changed on Tuesday, with talks back on between the two teams.

